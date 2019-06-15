Missouri State Camdenton Programs Growing

Missouri State University’s programs in Camdenton are growing. As a result, they want to make some changes to the building they’re using to meet the demand. The City of Camdenton and MSU are expected to approve a change to the memorandum of understanding between the two entities regarding use of the old fire station. That building currently houses community training and college classes. The school wants to reduce two classrooms and combine them into one larger area. Under the proposed agreement, the city will pay for the renovations at a cost of just under $11,000. MSU will agree to pay more rent to fully reimburse the city over the remaining five years of the agreement. The proposed changes are on the agenda for the Board of Aldermen to consider when they meet Tuesday.