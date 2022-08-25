The Missouri State Fair ended its two week run at the state fairgrounds in Sedalia Sunday.

Marketing manager for the fair Keri Mergan says it was clearly a big success…“I think so, I think we surpassed last year, which last year came off the 2020 year where we didn’t have the full traditional fair. So last year was a guessing game in how that was going to come out, but numbers look in the positive for this year. Our Carnival was tracking very very well going into our final day Sunday, I haven’t seen those final numbers Sunday coming from the gate as well…but probably surpassing our numbers from 2021.”

Merghan says aside from last Tuesday’s heavy rains which tamped down that days attendance the weather was great through most of the fair and contributed to this years strong attendance “That put a damper on the numbers and figures from Tuesday, but overall the weather….I’ve been here 13 years and I can say this was probably the best weather we’ve ever had so, weather I think contributed to a very successful fair this year.”

Merghan says it appears the predictions of around 320-thousand visitors this year were met or maybe exceeded.