HWY Patrol

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will offer another 15-week accelerated academy to law enforcement professionals interested in becoming a trooper.

Candidates must possess an active Missouri Class A POST license, or be able to obtain one prior to the start of recruit training.

Those who are accepted will receive their assignment prior to entering and will be eligible to receive 46 college credit hours.

The 116th Recruit Class will begin on January 3, 2023, and full details can be found on our website.

