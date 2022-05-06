General Revenue for the State of Missouri is on the rise again.

According to Budget Director Dan Haug, the show me state say an increase of 40% compared to April 2021, taking us from $952.9 million in the past year to $1.34 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2022 so far have increased overall as well, jumping 9.4%.

Individual income tax collections were up 5.1%, with a 15% increase in sales and use tax collections and a 9.7% increase in corporate taxes.

