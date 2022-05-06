News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Missouri State Revenue Rising

Reporter John Rogger

May 6, 2022

General Revenue for the State of Missouri is on the rise again.
According to Budget Director Dan Haug, the show me state say an increase of 40% compared to April 2021, taking us from $952.9 million in the past year to $1.34 billion this year.
Net general revenue collections for 2022 so far have increased overall as well, jumping 9.4%.
Individual income tax collections were up 5.1%, with a 15% increase in sales and use tax collections and a 9.7% increase in corporate taxes.

