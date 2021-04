The Lake Area and Missouri can expect the same number of seats in the U-S House of Representatives after the Census Bureau released numbers Monday.

The report says the Show Me State grew in population by 2-point-eight-percent over the last decade.

That means there are now over 160-thousand more people in Missouri than there was 10 years ago.

With a total of just over 6-million people in the state, Missouri will retain its eight seats in the U-S House.