Missouri To Receive $1.4 Billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $1.4 billion to Missouri in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to Missouri, providing transportation leaders within Missouri the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.

“America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Because of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today we are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”

MISSOURI National Highway Performance Program $716,403,356 Surface Transportation Block Grant $348,520,552 Highway Safety Improvement Program $75,116,603 Railway-Highway Crossings Program $6,118,421 Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program $26,196,634 Metropolitan Planning $6,994,139 National Highway Freight Program $33,488,038 Carbon Reduction Program $31,076,416 PROTECT Formula Program $35,336,111 National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program $21,078,237 Bridge Formula Program $104,684,966

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes the single largest dedicated investment since the construction of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s and 1960s to help address tens of thousands of bridges in need of repair or replacement. In Fiscal Year 2023, Missouri will receive a total of $104.6 million in Bridge Formula funding to address highway bridge needs. The funding is available to improve the condition of about 2,230 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve about 12,880 bridges in fair condition in the state, that are at risk of falling into poor condition.

Nationwide, $59.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 formula funding was sent to States, representing an increase of $15.4 billion as compared to Fiscal Year 2021, the last fiscal year before the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law began to be implemented. This Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding is distributed annually by FHWA based on Congressionally mandated formulas.

“Formula programs give states the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds in order to replace deficient bridges, improve safety for all road users, and reduce carbon emissions by improving transportation infrastructure for communities throughout each state,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “This funding we are announcing today will allow states to continue the important work of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will make our infrastructure safer and more efficient for the tens of millions of American families that count on it to get to school, work, and critical medical care every day.”

Today’s Apportionment Notice can be viewed at FHWA’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding web page, which organizes notices by fiscal year. FHWA has additional information for transportation agencies and others interested in grants and other discretionary funding opportunities as well as information on new and existing FHWA programs available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law web page.