Missouri US Senate Candidates Make Their Way To Lake Of The Ozarks

By

Candidates for the U-S Senate in Missouri will be heading to the Lake Area this month and next.

“We have Attorney General Eric Schmitt coming on September 23rd and then Mark McCloskey is scheduled for October 21st” says Jennie Brinkman with the steering committee for the Camden County Chapter of We The People of Missouri.

She tells KRMS News the new organization is working on bringing other candidates for the U-S Senate in Missouri to Lake of the Ozarks to answer questions.

The two scheduled events with Schmitt and McCloskey will take place at the Osage Beach Elks Hall.

Brinkman was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

 

****Details:

We are hosting a series of events to be held at the Osage Beach Elks Hall to vet the Missouri Senatorial candidates. At separate events, each candidate will speak to a set of liberty-based questions, and also take questions from the crowd.

Scheduled candidates as of today: Attorney General Eric Schmitt is schedule for September 23rd at 6:30 pm, and St. Louis Attorney Mark McCloskey is scheduled for October 21st at 6:30 pm.

We are waiting for existing representatives Hartzler, Long and Smith to advise on dates, but they have committed to making an appearance.

Jason Smith has not yet declared his candidacy, so we are particularly happy that he agreed to come present his platform.

