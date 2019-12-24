Missouri Utility Rates Among Nation’s Highest

Utility rates in Missouri are among the highest in the nation, according to a report by move.org. They combined averages for electricity, natural gas, water, internet, and cable and compared the data. Nationally, the combined average is just over $398 a month. Missouri has the 15th highest combined total at $407.54. We pay, roughly, an average of $115 for electricity, $76 for natural gas, $70 for water, and a combined $145 for cable and internet. Hawaii has the highest monthly average in the nation at $587.79, compared to the lowest rates in New Mexico, where they pay $344.55. That’s a difference of over $243 a month.

Read the full report here: https://www.move.org/utility-bills-101/#Average_Utility_Costs_by_State