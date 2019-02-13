Missouri Will Use Grants for Research on User-Based Highway Funding

The State of Missouri is among six others in line to receive a combined $10.2 million in Surface Transportation System Funding Alternatives grants. The goal of the program, according to the United States Department of Transportation, is to use the funding to test new ways to finance highway and bridge projects. The share of that grant money coming to Missouri is nearly $1.8 million to be used to test user-based alternatives such as a vehicle registration fee to support the Highway Trust Fund which relies on the federal gas tax. The other states in line for a share of the funding include: California, Delaware, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Oregon and Utah.