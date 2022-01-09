A Missouri woman facing charges in the US Capitol Protest is now facing charges following a fatal crash on I-44.

22-year old Emily Hernandez of Sullivan MO has been arrested after she allegedly caused a fatal crash while driving drunk and the wrong way on Interstate 44 in Franklin County MO.

Hernandez was already facing five misdemeanor charges after participating in the US Capitol insurrection.

Pictures and videos show a smiling Hernandez in US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6th, 2021 riot.