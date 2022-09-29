News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Missouri’s EV Plan Approved Ahead Of Schedule

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Sep 27, 2022 , , ,
Kia EV6 in front of the building

As part of a Biden Administration plan to up the number of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations across the country, The US Department of Transportation has announced that Missouri’s so-called EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule.

The overall plan was established and funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Missouri’s plan outlines how the state will grow its network of approximately 2,100 public charging ports, using that federal funding.

The Department says the first priority is placing reliable high powered chargers along the approximately 1,184 miles of Designated EV Corridors within Missouri.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Crime Local News Top Stories

String Of Break-ins Have Residents Of Beacon Pointe Concerned

Sep 28, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local News School News Top Stories

President Of Camdenton School Board Concerned Over New Apartment Development

Sep 28, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News Top Stories

Man Who Rammed Lake Ozark City Hall Sentenced To 4 Years

Sep 28, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News Top Stories

String Of Break-ins Have Residents Of Beacon Pointe Concerned

Sep 28, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local News School News Top Stories

President Of Camdenton School Board Concerned Over New Apartment Development

Sep 28, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News Top Stories

Man Who Rammed Lake Ozark City Hall Sentenced To 4 Years

Sep 28, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Top Stories

Lake Residents Fear The Worst From Ian Landfall In Ft. Myers

Sep 28, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum