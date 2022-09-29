Missouri’s EV Plan Approved Ahead Of Schedule

As part of a Biden Administration plan to up the number of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations across the country, The US Department of Transportation has announced that Missouri’s so-called EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule.

The overall plan was established and funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Missouri’s plan outlines how the state will grow its network of approximately 2,100 public charging ports, using that federal funding.

The Department says the first priority is placing reliable high powered chargers along the approximately 1,184 miles of Designated EV Corridors within Missouri.