Missouri’s Legal Challenge On Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Dismissed

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 22, 2022 , , ,
person holding fan of U.S. dollars banknote

A legal challenge to the Biden administration’s student debt forgiveness program filed by Missouri and several other states is dismissed by a Federal Judge.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who’s also running for US Senate, along with Attorneys general from Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina, alleged in their lawsuit that the Biden administration had overstepped federal authority in establishing their program, and that the plan would put the finances of state loan servicers and holders at risk.

On Thursday  Judge Henry Edward Autrey sided with the federal government in ruling that the six states’ failed to establish legal standing.

His decision came just an hour after Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett declined to hear a separate legal challenge attempting to block the program, meaning it will remain in effect.

