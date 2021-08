Residents across the Lake area about to save some money on back-to-school shopping.

Missouri’s back-to-school state sales tax holiday is underway right now through Sunday and there are number of items that currently tax exempt at area stores, including school supplies, computers, clothing, and shoes.

Officials say those items are exempt from the state sales tax of 4.225-percent.

Some areas however may still have a local sales tax rate in effect so check with your favorite store before shopping.