Mizzou Chancellor Wants All Employees Back At The School

All employees at the University of Missouri are expected back to work by May 17th.

Chancellor Mun Choi set the return date in an email sent this week.

Choi’s stressing the fact all Mizzou faculty and staff are eligible for the Coronavirus vaccine starting Monday.

But Choi wants everyone to continue social distancing and to keep wearing masks once they come back to campus.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced last week he was moving up the state’s vaccination to March 29th with Phase Two.

Phase Three will begin Friday, April 9th.