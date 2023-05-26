Mizzou Football Honors Starting To Be Announced In Publications

We’re still very, very early, obviously, in the preseason football honors department, but Athlon and their publication, that is already out. Giving Mizzou some love.

First team, all defense, linebacker, Tyrone Hopper.

First team, offense, lineman, Javon Foster.

The second team, Darius Robins is on the defensive line, and it’s Rake Straw at cornerback somehow.

Harrison Meevis only second team kicker Luther Burden.

Third team, wide receiver, and Jalen Carlis receiving.

Third team, safety, three other Tigers getting the honor for fourth team in the SEC.

Again It’s may, but these publications will continue to trickle out as we get closer to fall camp and, of course, SEC media days, which will arrive in July to baseball.