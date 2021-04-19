News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Mizzou Marching Band Director Speaks To KRMS News About Macy’s Parade

By

It’s a first for the marching band at the University of Missouri.

Marching Mizzou’s been chosen to play at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, and the director’s not surprised.

“I knew the capability of our students, and that we could get there one day” says Dr. Amy Knopps at the University of Missouri, “and I’m so proud that they’ve earned this opportunity, and that everyone who will be tuning in that morning to the broadcast can view and absorb the performances our students will bring.”

She tells KRMS News the band’s selection should get Lake Area musicians in high school interested.

The band was one of nine chosen out of more than 100 applicants.

Marching Mizzou has more than 300 members and they’ll spend the next year-and-a-half getting ready for parade.

Millions of people across the U-S, Missouri and the Lake Area will watch the parade on Thanksgiving in 2022.

Filed Under: Entertainment, Local News, State News

