It’s a first for the marching band at the University of Missouri.

Marching Mizzou’s been chosen to play at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The band was one of nine chosen out of more than 100 applicants.

Marching Mizzou has more than 300 members and they’ll spend the next year-and-a-half getting ready for parade.

Millions of people across the U-S, Missouri and the Lake Area will watch the parade on Thanksgiving in 2022.