MO AG & 39 Other States Settle With Google Over Tracking Practices

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 24, 2022 , ,
The Missouri Attorney General and 39 other state attorneys general has settled with Google over its location tracking practices.

It was a $391.5 million multistate settlement and Missouri will receive nearly $8.7 million.

As detailed in the settlement, the attorneys general found that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014.

This marks the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in U.S. history.

