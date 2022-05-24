The Missouri Attorney General’s office is taking aim at another six St. Louis-area school districts for re-imposing mask mandates on school-age children.

AG Eric Schmitt says the suits argue that the districts do not have authority from the state legislature to do so and arbitrarily set “trigger” percentages that vary between the districts.

A number of other school districts across the state that re-imposed mask mandate ended up dropping the mandates after the attorney general filed suits against them.