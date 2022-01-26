News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MO AG Sues 45 School Districts Over Re-Instating Illegal Mask Policies

The battle over Masks in Schools is heating up once again.

Recently a number of schools across the show-me-state have re-instated masking requirements, including Columbia’s public school district.

With that, Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed 45 lawsuits against the districts for illegally enforcing mask mandates.

Schmitt says a recent Cole County Court ruling does not give school districts the authority to impose public health orders.

However, the Missouri School Boards’ Association says he’s wrong and that Missouri state statutes give the local school board the authority to make health and safety rules.

