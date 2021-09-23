MO AG To Appear For Questions In Senate Race Tonight At OB Elks Lodge

There will soon be a new U-S Senator from the State of Missouri as Roy Blunt will not be seeking another term.

Among the Republican candidates to fill that seat are U-S Missouri Representatives Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler, St. Louis Attorney Mark McCloskey and Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who continues legal action against politicians and school districts forcing COVID shots and mask mandates.

“I believe in freedom, I believe in responsibility….and I don’t want to live in some futuristic biomedical security state” says Schmitt at a press conference in August.

The A-G is suing three Missouri school districts forcing kids to wear masks in class and also Jackson County, near Kansas City, over its mask mandates.

Schmitt will speak and answer questions in Osage Beach at the Elks Lodge beginning at 6:30 tonight.

McCloskey is also scheduled to come to a forum in October.

The events are being organized by We The People of Missouri.