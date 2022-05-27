News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MO Air Conservation Meeting Set For Thursday

May 26, 2022 , ,
white and green grass

The Missouri Air Conservation Commission is meeting this morning.

Items on their agenda include a discussion on air quality around the state.

The meeting is open to the public and takes place online via WebEx.

More details below:

 

Missouri Air Conservation Commission Will Convene May 26, 2022

The Missouri Air Conservation Commission will convene at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Public participants of this meeting are welcome to attend via WebEx using the link below or via telephone conference at the number below. Public participants may also attend in person. The meeting location may be found in the agenda link to the left. The Meeting Video will be posted to the Missouri Air Conservation Commission website after the meeting has concluded.

Join with WebEx

Call-in Number        1-650-479-3207
Access Code            2467 586 9777

