MO Attorney General Eric Schmitt To Be A Guest At Elks Lodge For Q & A On Senate Race

A number of candidates running for the U-S Missouri Senate will be coming to the Lake Area starting this week.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt is among the candidates running to fill a seat to be vacated by Roy Blunt, who’s not seeking another term.

Lake Area voters can ask the A-G questions at the Osage Beach Elks Hall starting at 6pm.

Schmitt is scheduled to join the KRMS Morning Magazine with Christian Blood just after 10:30 Thursday morning.

St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey is scheduled to answer questions at the same location October 21st.