MO Attorney General Files Lawsuit In KC Against Mask Mandates

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt now has a lawsuit filed against Kansas City over mask mandates he says are ‘unreasonable and unconstitutional.’

The suit was filed Tuesday in Jackson County.

The AG is asking the court to get rid of the mask mandates in favor of appropriate guidance.

But the lawsuit also targets Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas.

The suit argues Lucas said July 25 no mask mandates were needed, but then he changed his mind three days later.

Schmitt sued St. Louis and St. Louis County in July over their new mask mandates, and a circuit judge put the policy on hold for at least two weeks.