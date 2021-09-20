MO Attorney General Pushes To Have Mask Mandate Lawsuit Class Certified

The Camdenton R-3 School District and School of the Osage are not forcing children to wear masks all day in school, but some school districts in Missouri are, and they’re facing what could be a class certified lawsuit.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt has already filed lawsuit against some districts in St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia.

But if the lawsuit gets class certification, 50 more school districts would be added to the lawsuit.

The AG’s website shows zero children under the age of 10 have died from COVID-19, and DHSS numbers show children make up less than 1 of every 100-thousand people hospitalized with COVID in Missouri.

Schmitt says wearing masks is a decision for parents and students, not for school districts.