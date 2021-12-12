News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MO Attorney General Seeks Input On Schools Still Having COVID Requirements

Is your school district continuing to enforce mask mandates, quarantines and other Covid-related health orders…?

If so, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office wants to hear from you.

AG Eric Schmitt sent out notices to school districts, statewide, this week informing them about the recent Cole County decision declaring such orders as null and void.

Since then, there have been reports of some districts continuing to enforce the mandates prompting Schmitt to call on parents to report the same for further review.

The AG’s office has also set up an email inbox for those reports.

That email is: illegalmandates@ago.mo.gov

