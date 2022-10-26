MO Broadband Development Coming To Camdenton For Town Hall Meeting

Residents and businesses in Camden, Laclede, Miller and Morgan Counties will have chance to weigh in on state plans to get every Missourian online when officials from the Missouri Office of Broadband Development visit Camdenton City Hall next month.

The meeting is on November 17the from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. is being hosted by The Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments.

A statement from the Council says the state is expected to receive more than $500 million through two components of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

One is what is being called an unprecedented investment in broadband infrastructure across the state.

The other program will address non-infrastructure barriers to getting online, like the inability to afford internet service or devices or digital skills deficits.

BJ Tanksley, Director of the Office of Broadband Development says…“In order to design programs that address the challenges in your area, we need to hear from you.”

That meeting again is set for November 17th from 2 to 4 PM at Camdenton City Hall.