MO Farm Bureau To Hold Annual Meeting At Lake Of The Ozarks

By

The Missouri Farm Bureau, once again, will converge on the lake area for its upcoming annual meeting.

Eric Bohl, Director of Public Affairs, says the meeting is set for December 5th-7th at Margaritaville in Osage Beach.

The tentative agenda released by the farm bureau includes several speakers and presentations along with the elections of a vice presidents and directors.

 

****More info:

FROM:  Eric Bohl, Director, Public Affairs and Advocacy

RE:  Missouri Farm Bureau Annual Meeting

Where:  Margaritaville Lake Resort (previously known as Tan-Tar-A), Osage Beach

When:  December 5-7, 2021

The Missouri Farm Bureau Annual Meeting will be December 5-7 at Margaritaville Lake Resort. A tentative schedule is available at www.mofb.org/annualmeeting.

 

