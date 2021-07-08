MO Health Dept Issues Warning About Rising COVID Cases In Tri-County Area

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is ringing the alarm bell once again for the Lake area.

In a post on Facebook, health officials say Camden, Miller and Morgan counties are experiencing a surge in COVID 19 cases and hospitalizations.

They say the Delta Variant of COVID 19 is the primary reason for the spread.

More than 100 cases have been added since last week in the tri-county area and forecasted rates show 3 times more cases expected soon.

Officials are urging vaccinations for the area, with Camden County being at 32% vaccinated, while Miller and Morgan remain in the 20% range.

Benton and Pulaski counties remain stable for now, while Laclede and Dallas counties are experiencing even higher numbers of COVID cases.