MO Highway Patrol Announces Area Promotions

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is announcing a promotion for a Lake Area Trooper.

Corporal Nicholas Borgmeyer is now a Sergeant and also supervisor of Zone 19, which patrols rivers, streams and other waterways in the Lake Area’s Troop F.

The ‘Patrol says Borgmeyer was a civilian fingerprint technician in 2004, and by 2008 he had become a criminal intelligence analyst.

Borgmeyer joined the Patrol out of the 91st Recruit Class in 2010 and he currently serves in the Missouri Air National Guard.

****More info:

EMPHASIS: 29 New Troopers To Graduate From Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 29 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, July 23, 2021. The ceremony will take place on the South Lawn of the Missouri State Capitol and the public is invited. The graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Patrol’s YouTube channel via this link https://youtu.be/qcwnrezjtlc . The graduation ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. The 111th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on February 1, 2021, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on August 9, 2021.

Four class awards will be presented. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earns the respective award. Award categories include physical fitness, firearms, academics, and the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.

The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 111th Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop A

Aaron K. Booker (Blue Springs, MO), Zone 7, Jackson County

Devan J. Harms (Kansas City, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County

Colten B. Henderson (Spokane, MO), Zone 14, Bates County

Nathaniel J. Medrano (Independence, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County

Derek Peters (Sedalia, MO), Zone 10, Saline County

Ryan K. Stearns (Marshall, MO), Zone 3, Clay County

Troop B

Ezekiel G. Schieferdecker (Hurdland, MO), Zone 4, Putnam/Sullivan Counties

Eric J. Smith (Hannibal, MO), Zone 7, Lewis/Knox Counties

Elijah N. Stinson (Poplar Bluff, MO), Zone 3, Linn/Chariton Counties

Troop C

Cyle C. Battreal (Pomona, MO), Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties

Dylan H. Bert (Cypress, TX), Zone 8, St. Charles County

Almedin Birdzo (St. Louis, MO), Zone 5, Pike/Lincoln Counties

Collin P. Brown (Ballwin, MO), Zone 11, Franklin County

Zachary T. Chastain (Crane, MO), Zone 10, Franklin County

Raymond M. Dressler (St. Louis, MO), Zone 7, Warren County

Christopher A. Gates (St. Ann, MO), Zone 1, N. St. Louis County

Kaleig A. Mitchell (Overland Park, KS), Zone 5, Pike/Lincoln Counties

Matthew Smith (Ballwin, MO), Zone 4, S. St. Louis County

Jeffrey J. Wilt (Shelbina, MO), Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties

Troop D

Levi H. Crowe (Carthage, MO), Zone 3, Polk County

Joshua T. Martin (Sarcoxie, MO), Zone 13, Newton/McDonald Counties

Troop E

James E. Williams (Charleston, MO), Zone 6, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties

David L. McKnight (Sikeston, MO), Zone 7, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties

Roberto C. Rodriguez Penaflor (Senath, MO), Zone 11, Stoddard County

Troop F

Samuel L. Ponder (New Bloomfield, MO), Zone 3, Boone County

Troop G

Kenneth H. Hall (Ellsinore, MO), Zone 8, Carter/Reynolds Counties

Troop H

Molly H. Gach (St. Joseph, MO), Zone 6, Buchanan/Andrew Counties

Troop I

Troyjacob E. Ebeling (Rolla, MO), Zone 9, Crawford County

Samuel J. Hallam (Joplin, MO), Zone 8, Laclede County