A bill filled in the Missouri House is aiming to allow a casino on the Osage River.

The House Joint Resolution 127, filed by Representative Ron Hicks, would ask Missourians to amend the state’s constitution, allowing gambling boats on or near the river between Bagnell Dam and the Missouri River.

Currently Missouri law only allows those establishments along the Missouri or Mississippi rivers.

If approved, the vote would go to the residents of the show me state in either November or in a special election.

The amendment is not related to a planned casino by the Osage Indian nation, which is being constructed across from Menard’s in Lake Ozark.