The Missouri Monthly Jobs Report shows a mixed bag of numbers.

The state Economic Research and Information Center indicates Covid-19-related layoffs continued with an increase of 77,600 jobs from December-2020 to December- At the same time, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December came in at 3.3 percent…down two-tenths of a point from November, while the non-adjusted rate increased in December to 2.7 percent, one-tenth of a point higher than November.

Non-farm adjusted payroll employment in December was up by more than 16-thousand jobs compared to November.

***More info:

Missouri non-farm payroll employment increased from November 2021 to December 2021, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point. Employment, seasonally adjusted, increased by 16,700 jobs over the month, with job gains in both goods-producing and service-providing industries. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in December 2021, down from 3.5 percent in November 2021. Recovery from COVID-19-related layoffs continued with an increase of 77,600 jobs from December 2020 to December 2021.



UNEMPLOYMENT

Missouri’s smoothed seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point in December 2021, dropping to 3.3 percent from the November 2021 rate of 3.5 percent. The December 2021 rate was 1.1 percentage points lower than the December 2020 rate.

The national unemployment rate decreased from 4.2 percent in November 2021 to 3.9 percent in December 2021. The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was 101,988 in December 2021, down by 6,373 from November’s 108,361.

The state’s not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate increased in December 2021, raising one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.7 percent from the November 2021 not-seasonally-adjusted rate of 2.6 percent. The corresponding not-seasonally-adjusted national rate for December 2021 was 3.7 percent.

EMPLOYMENT

Missouri’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment was 2,876,800 in December 2021, up by 16,700 from the revised November 2021 figure. The November 2021 total was revised downward by 3,200 from the preliminary estimate, producing a revised increase of 4,400 jobs from October 2021 to November 2021 and a revised increase of 70,100 jobs from November 2020 to November 2021.

Read the full report at https://meric.mo.gov/ missouri-monthly-jobs–report.