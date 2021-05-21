MO Jobs Report Show Unemployment Continuing To Fall

The monthly jobs report for Missouri shows a falling unemployment rate.

The Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development reports an April unemployment rate of 4-point-one percent, which is down a tenth of a percentage point from March.

Missouri’s unemployment rate has now been below the national unemployment rate each month since February 2020, just before the COVID pandemic started ramping up across the U-S.

The national unemployment rate is going the other direction.

For April the U-S was at 6-point-one percent after an unemployment rate of 6-percent in March.