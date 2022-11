Today is Halloween and it’s a day when Missouri Law Enforcement keeps an extra eyes on the state’s more than 22-thousand registered sex offenders.

They have to be in their homes with the lights off between 5 and 10:30PM.

They also must post a sign that reads “No Candy Available.”

Anyone who fails a compliance check could face jail time.

Parents are urged to keep an extra eye on their children who are trick or treating.