MO Republican Committee Comes Out Against Amendment 3

Add the Missouri Republican Party’s Executive Committee to the long list of organizations recommending against the passage of Amendment 3 on the November ballot.

If passed it would allow for the possession, consumption, purchase and cultivation of recreational marijuana.

The executive committee says the amendment is opposed by law enforcement organizations, drug counselors, the medical community, agriculture groups, and religious organizations.

It also says other states that have legalized marijuana have seen increases in addiction, mental health problems, and traffic deaths.