MO Republican Party Shows Support For Amendment 4 Ahead Of Elections

Reporter Chris Barnum

Nov 3, 2022 , , ,

The  Missouri Republican Party’s Executive State Committee has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Amendment 4 on the November 8th ballot.

If passed it would require that Kansas City appropriate 25 percent of its annual revenue towards the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

The resolution cites the Party Platform’s support of law enforcement.

The amendment stems from efforts in 2021 by the Democrat members of the Kansas City, Missouri City Council, and Democrat Mayor Quinton Lucas to defund the police department by diverting previously appropriated law enforcement funding to non-law enforcement programs.

Lake Area officials have urged voters to educate themselves on the question before they vote saying it might appear to only affect Kansas City but could have implications for law enforcement all over the state.

Reporter Chris Barnum

