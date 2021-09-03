MO School Board Director Questions Decisions Made By MO AG

The Executive Director of the Missouri School Board Association is questioning the decisions made by State Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

It follows Schmitt’s decision to sue the Columbia Public School District, and any K-12 public school requiring masks mandates, such as Richland R-IV just implemented.

Director Melissa Randol says the information he is citing about the mandates were done before the delta variant ever existed, and that some of the studies weren’t even conducted in the United States.

In the lawsuits, AG Schmitt stays the mask mandates “flies in the face of science” and that children are at a “low risk” of transmission.

Randol says she isn’t advocating for mandates, but rather for health experts to guide schools in their own local safety measures.