MO Secretary Of State Says He’s Pleased With Election Results

Missouri’s Secretary of State says he’s pleased with how the recent elections went in the state.

Secretary Jay Ashcroft says there were no “hiccups or glitches” when it came to the balloting….“From what we can tell the administration of the election went very well….we’re not done certifying everything, and even after we’re done certifying it….we will look to see how we can do things better. But we’re not seeing anything that gives us concerns about whether or not the people of this state voted in a free and fair election and they made the determination, and that ought to be what it’s about.”

Ashcroft also says the new election law in the state which included a requirement that voters show a photo-ID to cast a traditional ballot did not lead to any problems.

However some provisions in the new law are still subjects of legal challenges.