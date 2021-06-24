MO Senator Blunt Speaks Out About Deadlocked Bill On Voting

A Missouri U-S Senator is talking about the GOP’s position on a Democrat voting bill deadlocked 50-50 along party lines.

“And this is a bill full of things that people don’t want to do, but more importantly…it’s built on a foundation that people think is faulty” says Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt.

Democrats say the 800-plus page bill is necessary to protect democracy “This bill isn’t about more Democracy….it’s about more Democrats.”

Senator Blunt has announced his plans to retire at the end of this term and numerous candidates are lining up to fill the soon-to-be vacated seat in the U-S Senate.

Additional Info:

WASHINGTON – At the Republican leadership press conference today, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), the top Republican on the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, said that Democrats’ misguided, 800+ page election legislation is packed with policies that are widely unpopular and will weaken our nation’s election system.

Following Are Blunt’s Remarks:

“I think when Democrats started this effort, they thought they were going to be able to have this debate about, ‘are you for a bill that would protect democracy?’ The problem was that was several months ago, and many people actually that read the bill or managed to read a story about the bill or they were polled about the bill. And this is a bill full of things that people don’t want to do. But, most importantly, it’s built on a foundation that people think is faulty.

“The best place to solve most problems is not Washington, D.C. Our friends on the other side think the best place to solve every problem is Washington, D.C. We have a system where the diversity of the system is one of the great strengths of the system. [It’s] hard to subvert American democracy when there are different systems in every state. Every state has developed an election process that works for them.

“This bill is not about more democracy. It’s about more Democrats. And the federal government doesn’t need to pass a bill that, for 20 years, has been the goal of Democrats in Washington. Every time they get in the majority, they pass H.R.1 or try to pass S.1. And once people figure out what they’re really trying to do, it’s not hard to be opposed to what they’re trying to do.”