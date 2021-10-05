News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MO Senator Hawley Takes Aim At Big Tech & Calls For Accountability On Afghanistan In DC

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is taking aim at big tech companies while, at the same time, calling for full accountability for the Afghanistan failures.

Hawley introduced legislation late last week to close loopholes used by big tech in defense of their products causing bodily or mental harm to children under the age of 16.

That would clear the way for parents to sue and obtain damages from social media companies.

Hawley, also last week, officially went on record calling for an investigation into the Biden administration’s failures when it came to the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The chaos resulted in 13 military and dozens of other deaths, plus hundreds of Americans being abandoned and left behind.

Hawley is also calling on those who are deemed liable for the failures to resign from their positions.

