MO Senator Hawley Vents About Republican Establishment

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 15, 2022 , ,

The U.S.Senate will stay in Democrat control and for at least the second time in recent days Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is venting about the Republican establishment on Twitter.

The Republican, says, – quote –  “The old party is dead. Time to bury it. Building something new.” 

Hawley goes on to say “You can’t expect independent voters to vote Republican unless you give them an agenda they care about.”

Hawley and incoming Republican U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt have both expressed opposition to Mitch McConnell being the Senate GOP Leader.

