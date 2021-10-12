MO State Fair A Success Following Livestock Only Show In 2020

Following a youth livestock-only event in 2020, this year’s Missouri State Fair is being called an overwhelming success.

More than 330-thousand people made their ways through the gates which included Governor Mike Parson, First Lady Teresa Parson, numerous elected officials along with agricultural leaders and hundreds of Missouri high school students.

In the meantime, planning is already underway for the 2022 version of the state fair in Sedalia…it’s on the calendar set for August 11th through the 21st.