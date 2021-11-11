MO State Parks Offering Free Camping/Tours For Veterans Today

It’s Veterans Day across the US, Missouri and the Lake of the Ozarks.

A number of local businesses are offering steep discounts on things like food, haircuts and more.

That includes all of Missouri’s State Parks, which are offering all veterans and active-duty military members free camping in the park tonight.

Simply request a voucher by showing your ID when you register.

Parks officials are also offering free tours at all state historic sites through this coming Sunday November 14th.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, NOV. 9, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks recognize and thank all veterans and active-duty military members for their service with two promotions in honor of Veterans Day.

To show appreciation, all veterans and active-duty military members camping at a Missouri State Parks campground on Thursday, Nov. 11, will receive a voucher for a free night of camping. The veteran must be staying the night of Thursday Nov. 11 and show identification of veteran/active-duty military status at check in to receive a free camping coupon. Missouri State Parks will accept several types of identification.

Veterans and active military members are also invited on free tours of Missouri state historic sites Thursday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 14, with valid identification.

Some Missouri state parks and historic sites change hours of operations during the fall for offseason. Visitors are encouraged to check current hours online at mostateparks.com before heading to a state park or historic site.

In addition, Missouri State Parks offers a $2 per night camping discount year-round at state park campgrounds for military members and veterans. Nightly camping rates vary from campground to campground based on different criteria. The military discount will be given to retired, veteran and active-duty military personnel, as well as family members of active-duty military personnel – all of whom must show the proper valid military identification at time of check-in.

Missouri State Parks seeks employees who have demonstrated their commitment to protecting public resources. In accordance with state law, if you are a veteran, a family member of a veteran or a surviving spouse of a veteran, you are given preference in the employment selection process when you are similarly qualified to other applicants for the same position. Veterans are encouraged to include their military experience on every application submitted for employment at Missouri State Parks.

For more information, visit mostateparks.com/page/83631/ missouri-state-parks-honors- veterans.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.