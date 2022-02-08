News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MO Supreme Court Hears Arguments In State Gun Law

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 8, 2022
Arguments were heard on Monday by Missouri Supreme Court judges in a lawsuit seeking to strike down a new state law barring local police from enforcing federal gun laws.

A lawyer for St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jackson County, who have sued to overturn the law, is asking judges to rule that the law is an unconstitutional violation of the separation of powers and to toss it out.

According to the AP, that Attorney Robert Dierker indicated the law is “unintelligible” about which federal firearms laws Missouri police can or cannot enforce.

The law passed last year, declares many federal gun regulations “invalid” when they don’t have an equivalent position in Missouri law.

Local departments are barred from enforcing them, or risk being sued for $50,000 by private citizens who believe their Second Amendment rights have been violated.

Both the federal government and some local Missouri law enforcement have criticized the law as hampering their response to crime.

