MO Task Force 1 Now In Kentucky To Help With Rescue And Recovery Efforts

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 15, 2021 , , , ,

The Show-Me State is stepping up to assist in searching for survivors in the wake of the deadly tornado that leveled most of Mayfield, Kentucky, last Friday.

Forty-five members of Missouri Task Force-1 arrived at the command center during the overnight hours on Monday before starting a door-to-door search and wellness checks for survivors.

The deployment includes 35 personnel, 10 ground support, canines and more than 100-thousand pounds of equipment.

Task forces from Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee are also, reportedly, assisting in the search effort.

