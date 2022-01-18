Another newly created Task Force working to help Missouri Businesses recover from COVID 19 has submitted their recommendations to Governor Mike Parson.

The group dubbed the Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force met with numerous business owners across the state last year, conducting surveys of the landscape.

They also worked with the Federal Reserve to analyze the impact of COVID on small business owners.

According to the AP, some of the recommendations to the state include improve child care availability and affordability, along with expanding hospitality industry programs and creating a business portal online to allow businesses to better interact with state agencies.

They also recommended developing strategies to help improve supply chain disruptions, improving access to high-speed internet and expanding a cell tower networks statewide.