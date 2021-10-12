MO U.S. Sen. Blunt Participates In Committee Hearing Addressing Barriers To Telehealth

Breaking down the barriers to tele-health takes centerstage during a recent commerce committee spearheaded by Missouri U.S. Roy Blunt. Blunt says that more progress needs to be made to overcome the different barriers which include: legal, regulatory and connectivity. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, taking part in the hearing, says one key to overcoming those barriers starts with solving the workforce shortage. Earlier this year, Blunt co-sponsored legislation referred to as the TREAT Act. The TREAT Act provides for temporary licensing reciprocity for practitioners or other professionals in all states who are in the fields of treating physical and mental health conditions.