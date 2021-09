A Moberly woman is injured following a boating accident at the Lake on Sunday.

According to the Highway Patrol’s Water division, a boat was at the 6.2 Mile Marker near Indian Creek Cove when it hit a large wake, causing two passengers to become airborne.

47-year-old Robyn Calicott of Moberly and 21-year-old Ryleigh Sanders of Springfield both collided with their boat.

Calicott was taken to Lake Regional hospital with serious injuries while Sanders reported only minor injuries.