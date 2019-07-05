News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Mobile Veterans Center Coming to Eldon

Veterans and their family members needing assistance with VA benefits and services can get some help a little closer to home. The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and Columbia Vet Center will be bringing the Mobile Vet Center to Eldon. You’ll be able to get help with enrollment, readjustment counseling, and counseling for PTSD, military sexual trauma, bereavement, and marriage and family counseling. The mobile unit will be at the VFW Post 2442 on VFW Road Thursday, July 18th from 9am until 1pm. For more information call 573-814-6206. And as a reminder, veterans in Morgan, Miller, and Camden Counties can get assistance five days a week by visiting Veterans Service Officer Chris Butler in the basement of Osage Beach City Hall.

