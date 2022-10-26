MODDC develops Accessible Voting Equipment Tutorials in preparation of Midterm Election

The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) funded a project to connect voters and election workers in Missouri with quick, overview videos on how to use the accessible voting equipment in their county.

These videos are designed to:

prepare voters on what to expect when they go vote, provide additional support to election judges on how to operate the machines, and serve as a way to troubleshoot any issues encountered by election judges or voters the day of voting.

These videos can be accessed on online at www.moddcouncil.org/voting. The webpage includes a list of counties with videos available in both English and Spanish. In addition, there is a postcard resource available to download and print (available here). The postcard contains a QR code that links directly to the videos. MODDC encourages voters and election workers to print and take this card with them to their precinct.

Please note that due to budgetary constraints, videos are not available for Bates and Worth counties, or St. Louis City. MODDC encourages voters to reach out directly to their election authorities to prepare to use the accessible equipment. Contact information for these locations can be found online at https://www.moddcouncil.org/voting.

ABOUT MODDC

The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) is a federally-funded, 23-member, consumer-driven council appointed by the Governor. Its mandate under P.L. 106-402, the Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act, is to assure that individuals with developmental disabilities and their families participate in the design of and have access to needed community services, individualized supports, and other forms of assistance that promote self-determination, independence, productivity and integration in all aspects of community life.

To learn more or to get involved, visit www.moddcouncil.org.